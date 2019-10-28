HALIFAX -- An RCMP officer has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a home in Beaver Bank, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the home around 5:40 p.m. Sunday after receiving a domestic assault complaint.

An off-duty Halifax District RCMP officer was arrested at the scene. The case was immediately turned over to Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team.

SIRT confirms 51-year-old Const. Darren Michael Simpson has been charged with one count of assault.

Police say the officer knew his alleged victim.

Simpson was held in custody overnight and is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday.

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, including allegations of domestic violence.