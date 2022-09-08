Halifax RCMP officer charged with obstructing a peace officer: SIRT

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has charged a Halifax District RCMP officer after he allegedly obstructed a peace officer earlier this year.

The RCMP contacted the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) on May 16 after receiving a complaint that a police officer had obstructed a peace officer in the execution of their duties two days earlier in the Kemptown, N.S., area.

RCMP Const. Kwame Amoateng was charged with one count of obstructing a peace officer on Thursday, following a SIRT investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Oct. 3.

Meanwhile, the RCMP says Amoateng, who has been an RCMP member for over nine years, is currently on administrative duties.

“The criminal charge is disconcerting and these incidents are taken seriously,” said Insp. Jeremie Landry, a Halifax District policing officer, in a news release.

“An internal code of conduct investigation has been initiated and is ongoing. Cst. Amoateng’s duty status will be continuously assessed throughout both the Court and internal processes.”

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.