Halifax RCMP release identity of East Preston homicide victim, seek more information from public
Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public's help in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation in East Preston, N.S., after releasing the victim's identity.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious van parked behind a strip mall on Highway 7 around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 30.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a man inside. His death has been ruled a homicide.
That man has since been identified as 47-year-old Barry Angus Studley of Middle Sackville, N.S.
RCMP investigators are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Studley in the days leading up to Aug. 30.
Police also continue to look for dashcam video taken in the 1900 block of Highway 7 between the evening of Aug. 29 and into, and including, the morning of Aug. 30.
Anyone with dashcam footage, or with information on the incident or Studley's whereabouts, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
