Halifax RCMP release images of woman who they are looking to identify, speak to

Police say a woman visited the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. A news release from RCMP says she spoke with staff and later left the airport on foot. (SOURCE: N.S. RCMP) Police say a woman visited the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. A news release from RCMP says she spoke with staff and later left the airport on foot. (SOURCE: N.S. RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island