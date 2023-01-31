Halifax RCMP responding to single vehicle collision on Highway 103

Officers with the Halifax District RCMP are currently responding to a single vehicle collision on Highway 103.

Police received a call just after 10:30 a.m. reporting a vehicle rolled over into a ditch.

It’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle or if any injuries were suffered in the collision.

Police say the highway is icy and played a factor in the crash.

Highway 103 is closed in both directions between Exit 5A (Ingramport) and Exit 6 (Hubbards). There is no indication as to when the highway will re-open to drivers.

Halifax District RCMP is reminding the public to slow down when driving in wintry conditions.