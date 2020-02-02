HALIFAX -- On Sunday, Halifax Regional Municipality lifted enforcement of its overnight winter parking ban until further notice.

However, the overnight winter parking ban remains in effect until March 31, 2020. HRM reminds residents that tickets can be issued, and vehicles can be towed at any time if they interfere with snow clearing.

HRM notes their objective is to keep vehicles off the streets to facilitate efficient and safe snow clearing, as well as to ensure emergency vehicles, buses and other traffic have proper access to streets.