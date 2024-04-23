Halifax Regional Municipality names new poet laureate

The Halifax Regional Municipality named a new poet laureate Tuesday.

Anna Quon, a published author and documentarian, is the municipality’s ninth poet laureate.

According to a news release from the municipality, a poet laureate is a “resident poet, storyteller or spoken word artist who has achieved excellence among their peers and whose work demonstrates connection with and relevance to the municipality’s citizens.”

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says the poet laureate makes a valuable contribution to the arts.

“Through the power of spoken word as an art form, their words connect us and inform us,” says Savage.

According to the release, Quon also facilitates a bi-weekly writers' group for the Healthy Minds Cooperative and works part-time as a contract creativity facilitator for the Canadian Mental Health Association Halifax-Dartmouth Branch.

"I'm honoured and a little bowled over to have been chosen for this position,” says Quon.

“My hope is to take poetry to, and bring poetry back from, some of the places in the municipality we might not usually think of when we think of poetry. I'm grateful that the municipality continues to support the Poet Laureateship, which will grant me a platform to serve, with my words, the residents of this city I love.”

Quon will serve in the roll of poet laureate until 2027.

