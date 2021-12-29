Halifax Regional Municipality urges residence to stay off frozen lakes, ponds until ice thickness testing resumes

The Halifax Regional Municipality is reminding everyone that it is currently not safe to be on frozen lakes and ponds, with signs of noticeably thin ice and open water in many lakes across the region.

The municipality is urging all residents to avoid the use of frozen lakes and ponds until ice thickness testing resumes.

"The municipality’s ice thickness testing program has not begun for the 2021/22 winter season as it is not yet safe for staff to be on the ice," read the release from the municipality.

Every year, the municipality provides weekly reports on ice thickness testing, which is completed on more than 70 lakes throughout the region.

The municipality says this testing will resume when conditions allow.

"Residents are asked to take safety precautions for themselves and their families by avoiding any recreation activities on frozen lakes and ponds, including walking, ice fishing, snowmobiling, and skating until ice thickness testing resumes," read the release.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, ice should be at least 15 centimetres thick for someone to skate on it, and at least 20 centimetres thick for a group of skaters.

As always, extreme caution is advised in areas where streams flow into and out of lakes. It is also important to note that ice conditions may vary over the entire surface of lakes and are subject to change with weather conditions.