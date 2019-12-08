HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say a woman and a man were arrested on weapons charges after an incident in the downtown area early Sunday morning.

They say officers observed a physical disturbance at Argyle and Grafton streets at around 2:20 a.m. and immediately intervened.

Police say that during the altercation a 22-year-old woman with a handgun was disarmed and arrested without further incident.

They say a 22-year-old man was also arrested and that both suspects are facing firearms related charges.

Investigators say several participants involved in the disturbance fled the scene when the handgun was observed, but no one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 8, 2019.