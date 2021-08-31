HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police says a 42-year-old man is facing several child pornography related charges following an investigation by police.

On Aug. 29, investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division conducted a search at a Halifax address after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Center that a man had been sharing sexually explicit images of children online.

According to police, investigators seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis as a result of the search.

Police say a 42-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography, and distribution of child pornography.

Anyone with information on child pornography is asked to file a report by calling police by using Cybertip, Canada's National Tip Line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children.