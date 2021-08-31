HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police has charged two men in relation to an assault that happened in Halifax on Sunday.

At approximately 6 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault in progress near the intersection of Dublin and Willow Street.

Police say officers located a 30-year-old man who had been assaulted.

He was taken to hospital for what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspects fled the area before officers arrived, however, they were located and arrested a short time later.

The two men, ages 28 and 34, are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date. The pair is facing multiple charges, including: