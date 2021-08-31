Advertisement
Halifax Regional Police charge two men following an assault in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is seen on Gottingen Street on June 15, 2020. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police has charged two men in relation to an assault that happened in Halifax on Sunday.
At approximately 6 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault in progress near the intersection of Dublin and Willow Street.
Police say officers located a 30-year-old man who had been assaulted.
He was taken to hospital for what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspects fled the area before officers arrived, however, they were located and arrested a short time later.
The two men, ages 28 and 34, are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date. The pair is facing multiple charges, including:
- assault causing bodily harm
- resisting arrest
- breach of probation