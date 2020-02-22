HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Dartmouth early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, at around 3 a.m., police responded to a report from a witness who says they observed a man in the Highfield Park area holding a knife. The man appeared to be in a verbal dispute with another man in the area of True North Crescent and Highfield Park Drive.

Police say they located a 26-year-old Dartmouth man suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to his neck. Police say they believe it is related to the original report. The man was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police have not yet located the suspect; however, they believe the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues, and a detailed description of the suspect is not yet available.