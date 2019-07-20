

CTV Atlantic





Police in Halifax are investigating a robbery that happened in Dartmouth around 9:50 Friday night.

Police responded to the call in the area of Victoria Road and Demetrious Lane with reports of an injured man attempting to stop vehicles. Once they arrived, they discovered a 24-year-old man with superficial injuries.

According to the victim, he was approached by a group of men while walking along Demetrious Lane, who then allegedly robbed him. He says he was pushed to the ground where he was kicked and punched.

His cell phone and an undisclosed amount of cash were stolen during the incident.

The victim was treated by EHS at the scene and later released.

He describes the attackers as younger black males. No other information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.