Halifax Regional Police investigate reports of gunshots
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after gunshots were allegedly fired in Halifax on Tuesday night.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:57AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 11:10AM ADT
At 9:31 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Barrington Street after receiving multiple reports of more than two shots being fired. Police say they also heard reports that a dark SUV may have sped away from the area.
Police and the K9 searched the area, but were unable to locate evidence.
The investigation is ongoing -- police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.