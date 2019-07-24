

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after gunshots were allegedly fired in Halifax on Tuesday night.

At 9:31 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Barrington Street after receiving multiple reports of more than two shots being fired. Police say they also heard reports that a dark SUV may have sped away from the area.

Police and the K9 searched the area, but were unable to locate evidence.

The investigation is ongoing -- police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.