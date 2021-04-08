DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- Halifax Regional Police responded to the area of Lahey Road and Clarence Street at around 7 o'clock Thursday evening after reports of gun shots.

Upon arrival, officers found a parked blue car with a shattered window.

Police say no injuries have been reported and are asking residents to avoid the area.

The investigation is in its early stages and police are asking anyone with information to contact Halifax Regional Police -- or Crimestoppers.