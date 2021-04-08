Advertisement
Halifax Regional Police investigate shooting in Dartmouth
Published Thursday, April 8, 2021 11:13PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police officers blocked off an area near the end Lahey Road and Clarence Street after a shooting Thursday evening. (CTV ATLANTIC / JIM KVAMMEN)
Share:
DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- Halifax Regional Police responded to the area of Lahey Road and Clarence Street at around 7 o'clock Thursday evening after reports of gun shots.
Upon arrival, officers found a parked blue car with a shattered window.
Police say no injuries have been reported and are asking residents to avoid the area.
The investigation is in its early stages and police are asking anyone with information to contact Halifax Regional Police -- or Crimestoppers.