Halifax Regional Police investigating apparent stabbing in Spryfield

A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an assault with a weapon in Spryfield, N.S., early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police received a report around 2:55 a.m. of an injured person on Graystone Drive.

Upon arrival, officers were met by paramedics who explained a 25-year-old man with injuries that appeared to be stab wounds had approached the first responders while they were on an unrelated call.

Police say the man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. Investigators have no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.