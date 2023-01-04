Halifax Regional Police investigating suspicious death in Spryfield

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Spryfield area.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers received a report of an injured person inside a home on Herring Cove Road.

Police said responding officers located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Herring Cove Road is currently closed to all traffic between Drysdale Road and Sussex Street as members of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division conduct an investigation.

Police said more information will be released to the public at a later time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.