Halifax Regional Police officer arrested in connection to theft
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 3:20PM ADT
HALIFAX - A Halifax Regional Police officer has been arrested in connection to a theft.
Early Sunday morning police say they received a report from a citizen regarding an HRP officer who was allegedly involved in a theft.
A preliminary investigation was conducted leading the arrest of the male police officer.
The Serious Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.