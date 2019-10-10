There is a heavy police presence outside Halifax provincial court following an incident Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the courthouse around 11 a.m.

Few details have been released, but police confirm someone was injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

“My understanding is that it may be an HRP officer, but I’m not 100 per cent sure,” said Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella during a news conference about a separate policing issue Thursday morning.

“I don’t have a lot of details, but I know that it’s well in hand. We have supervision at the scene and our officers are looking after, not only that incident, the courts, and they’re also looking after each other.”

The courthouse has been evacuated as a precaution.

A section of Spring Garden Road was closed to traffic for a time, but it has since reopened.

Some court cases have been rescheduled until 1:30 p.m.

