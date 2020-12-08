Advertisement
Halifax Regional Police respond to weapons call in the city's south end
Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 4:26PM AST Last Updated Tuesday, December 8, 2020 4:34PM AST
Halifax Regional Police respond to Morris St. for a weapons call on Dec. 8, 2020. (Allan April/CTV Atlantic)
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are on scene at what they say is a weapons call in the city’s south end.
Police say at approximately 3:10 p.m. they were called to a house in the 5500 block of Morris Street for a weapons complaint.
Officers have closed off Morris St. between Queen and Birmingham streets as they investigate.
This is a developing story. More to come