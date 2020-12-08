HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are on scene at what they say is a weapons call in the city’s south end.

Large police presence on Morris Street in Halifax for what police are calling a weapons complaint. Morris Street is closed between Queen and Birmingham while police investigate. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/Xo0k5HsR4f — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) December 8, 2020

Police say at approximately 3:10 p.m. they were called to a house in the 5500 block of Morris Street for a weapons complaint.

Officers have closed off Morris St. between Queen and Birmingham streets as they investigate.

This is a developing story. More to come