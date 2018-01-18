

The Halifax Regional School Board says some schools are a third over capacity, leaving parents questioning the affect it has on the education of their children.

According to the board’s projections, 15 of the 25 schools listed will be over capacity in ten years, with some by more than 30 per cent over.

Park West Elementary hosts grades primary to grade nine students in the Glenbourne area of Halifax. At 18-years-old, the school is considered one of the newer schools in the district. Since the school was built enrollment has increased and six portables have been added.

Halifax Regional School Board chair Gin Yee says it seems like another portable has to be added each year as more and more students are accumulating.

According to the school board, Park West is one of the most overcrowded schools in Halifax. The school’s capacity is listed as 590 students, but in 2016 its enrollment topped 776 students, bringing the school to a 131 per cent capacity.

“The next step, either to build a new school or build onto the school,” says Yee. “The only two options.”

The chair of the school board says boundary changes aren’t an option because many schools around Park West are also overcrowded.

“Officially we've not made a request for Park West to increase capacity, that's not part of our official request, but we're certainly having informal conversations with the province about if there is an appetite to approve it,” says Yee.

In December, the board made a list of some of the most overcrowded schools in the district and ten of the 25 schools listed were considered over capacity .

Officials say the Basinview Drive Community School is expected to get worse. The school's capacity is 579 students, but in 2016 there were 616 students. Ten years from now it is projected that enrollment will be 1,061 students bringing a capacity total of 183 per cent.

The Nova Scotia education minister says the department is working on a capital plan to address the issues.

“There’s definitely student population pressures on our capital system,” says Zach Churchill.

Parents like Tiffany Lavers say the statistics are alarming and they’re concerned for their children.

“It makes me wonder if maybe it's time to build another school closer, to help split it up because there's a lot of kids in the area and only more are moving in,” says Lavers.

One parent told CTV News their biggest regret is moving to the Halifax area.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.