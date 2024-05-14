Halifax restaurant named one of the best in Canada

A Halifax restaurant has been named as one of the best in the country.

“Canada’s 100 Best” released its list of the 100 best restaurants for 2024 on Monday.

Halifax’s Bar Kismet was named as the ninth best, while Montreal’s Mon Lapin took the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row.

Bar Kismet previously took the No. 12 spot on the 2023 list.

It is the only restaurant in the Maritimes to make this year’s list.

Two Newfoundland and Labrador spots were also featured – Portage in St. John’s and Fogo Island Inn in Joe Batt's Arm.

Bar Kismet says on its website it serves “inventive cocktails, thoughtfully curated wine, fresh seafood and handmade pasta.”

The small restaurant and bar is located in Halifax’s north end on Agricola Street.

“Canada’s 100 Best” says the list is compiled by 150 voting judges including culinary enthusiasts, food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and food-service professionals.

The judges voted on the complete dining experience, including service, décor, the depth of the cellar and food quality.

A full list of the best restaurants in Canada can be found online.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.