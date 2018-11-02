

Nov. 2 is the Day of the Dead.

You might not be familiar with it, but it's a holiday celebrated throughout Mexico.

A Mexican restaurant in Halifax is hoping to teach Canadians about the history of the celebration.

It made for an unusual lunch in downtown Halifax: traditional posole, tamales, and pan de meurto -- all in celebration of Dia de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead.

Despite the morbid name, the holiday is a chance to remember loved ones who have passed away.

“It is a happy celebration,” said Dr. Galo Carrera, Honorary Consul to Mexico in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.“It is a respectful celebration. It is a celebration with love, with appreciation for what they left behind. They left behind history, tradition, culture, education, teachings.”

Carrera took the opportunity to teach these diners about the history of the holiday at Antojo, a Mexican restaurant in downtown Halifax.

The holiday has roots in the Maya, Nahua, and Zapotec cultures of Mexico, but it has merged with many traditions over time.

The skulls and pan de meurto -- bread of the dead -- come from European influences, while the marigold flower is a religious element of shrines like these.

“Every element in a shrine has an element of connection and symbolism associated with it,” said Carrera.

For diners Ashley Clarke-Kelloway and Emma Flynn, the lunch was eye-opening.

“I've been to the restaurant before, but I don't know much about day of the dead,” said Flynn. “So we thought, that's really cool that they're celebrating this holiday here in the restaurant, so we'll try some of the typical day of the dead food and celebrate with them.”

Clarke-Kelloway says “it's so important to understand the culture of the amazing food that we eat as well.”

Antojo's owners say that was the point.

“It was good to understand and learn, and try to get other people to do the same,” said Geir Simensen, the co-owner of the restaurant.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.