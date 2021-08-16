HALIFAX -- Residents are encouraged to avoid swimming in Halifax's Chocolate Lake due to the possible presence of a blue-green algae bloom.

In a news release on Monday, the Halifax Regional Municipality says a risk advisory is in effect for the lake and staff are currently investigating whether or not it is a toxin producing algae.

If an algae bloom is not toxin producing, the municipality says the risk advisory will be lifted and no further testing is required. Whereas, if the algae bloom is toxin producing, further testing will be carried out and the risk advisory will remain in effect until blooms have disappeared and post-bloom test results indicate water is within safe limits.

"Risk advisories are issued based on a number of factors, including the visual observation of algae blooms, test results and information regarding the current life-cycle phase of algae blooms. As algae blooms die and decay, toxins are released. Unsafe toxin levels can remain in the water even after the bloom is gone," read the news release.

Lake users are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Avoid water contact. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible;

Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae is visible or in areas where a risk advisory has been issued;

Avoid consuming water from this lake; and,

Avoid consuming fish that has come from this lake.

People who come in contact with blue-green algae, or who ingest water containing the algae, may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/ or diarrhea. Children and immune-compromised individuals are at a higher risk. Should any of these symptoms develop, individuals should seek medical assistance.

Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) is naturally occurring in freshwater environments and may become visible when weather conditions are calm. These organisms can multiply rapidly during the summer, leading to extensive growth called a bloom.