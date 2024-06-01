Halifax’s Emera Oval opens for the summer
With the summer season just around the corner, Halifax’s Emera Oval is now open for the public.
The city is hosting Recreation Day to kick-off the Oval’s opening for the season on Saturday, with activities that include face painting, balloon animals, bouncy castles, different food stations, and even a parade.
Events begin at 12 p.m., and continue until 3 p.m.
While it may be best-known for skating in the winter, the Oval also opens in the summer offering a range of items for people to rent out and take for a spin around the surface.
People can rent items ranging from bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, and more free of charge while they enjoy the summer in the city. In order to rent, people just need to bring a valid ID.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robert Pickton stabbed with toothbrush and broken broom handle: victim's family
The family of one of Robert Pickton's victims says the convicted serial killer suffered an incredibly violent death at the hands of another inmate.
'It feels like freedom': Why some Albertans like going nude in nature
Few people can say they accidentally purchased a nude beach — but Shelley can. When she saw a piece of land she could fondly remember camping on was up for sale, she inquired about it and ended up purchasing it. She soon found that there were already inhabitants on it.
Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt files court petition to remove father's last name
A daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed paperwork to legally remove "Pitt" from her name on the day she turned 18.
Trudeau endorses proposal outlined by Biden to wind down Israel-Hamas war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is endorsing a proposal put forward by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that seeks to bring about the end of the Israel-Hamas war.
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'I am completely heartsick and devastated'
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.
Is intermittent fasting better than counting calories? Maybe not, but you might stick with it
As weight-loss plans go, it's easy to see the allure of intermittent fasting: Eat what you want, but only during certain windows of time — often just eight hours a day.
Kimmich slams 'racist' survey that says 1 in 5 Germans want more white players in the national team
Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich has slammed as "absolutely racist" a survey and its findings that one in five of his compatriots would prefer more white players on the national team.
Tick season is underway in Ontario. Here's how to protect yourself
Tick season is well underway and there is a new species of ticks causing new diseases, which is why you need to take steps to protect yourself.
Toronto
-
Lack of skilled workers identified as risk in Pickering nuclear plant refurbishment timeline, documents show
It could take at least 11 years to complete the refurbishment of the Pickering nuclear plant, according to documents prepared by Ontario Power Generation (OPG), however a lack of skilled workers and potential scope adjustments could impact the project.
-
-
Man convicted of killing Toronto cop in 1980 granted day parole
A man convicted of murdering a Toronto police officer more than four decades ago has been granted day parole for six months.
Calgary
-
Man found critically injured as Calgary police respond to reports of shooting
One person is clinging to life and police are investigating following reports of a shooting in north Calgary.
-
Fair paces Stamps to 31-10 pre-season win over Blue Bombers
Quarterback Jake Maier was glad the Calgary Stampeders had something to cheer about after an emotionally tough week.
-
Edmonton
-
-
-
Beef on and off the ice: Who has the best steak between Alberta and Texas?
As the Edmonton Oilers battle the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Western Conference Finals, there's some beef brewing off the ice as well.
Montreal
-
Changes to ambulance routes raises concerns for residents on Montreal's South Shore
A new directive from the Quebec health ministry for ambulances serving the South Shore of Montreal is raising alarm bells as some residents are now being redirected to emergency rooms much further away.
-
Cyclist sustains serious head injury when struck by vehicle crossing street
A cyclist is in the hospital with a head injury after he was struck by a vehicle crossing the street near Maisonneuve Park in Montreal.
-
Jean-Pierre Ferland to be honoured in final tribute on Saturday
Jean-Pierre Ferland will be honoured with a final tribute on Saturday in Montreal, where a national funeral will be held for the singer beloved by Quebecers.
Ottawa
-
2 children among 5 people hospitalized after head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
-
Doors Open Ottawa offers glimpse into more than 80 buildings in June
The 22nd annual Doors Open Ottawa event starts June 1 to offer residents a glimpse into the iconic history that lies behind the closed doors of the capital’s buildings.
-
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
107-year-old luxury rail car ready for visitors after major restoration
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
-
'Rich Black hockey history': BIOPIC hockey card collection on display at Memorial Cup
Dean Barnes loves to show off his hockey card collection.
Barrie
-
BREAKING Barrie woman sentenced to jail for impaired driving collision involving 3 pedestrians
Cassie Korzenko, the Barrie woman who pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm for crashing into three pedestrians, arrived at the courthouse three hours late for her sentencing hearing.
-
Innisfil Beach Road to close under Highway 400 Saturday overnight
Continued construction at the Innisfil Beach Road exit of Highway 400 will close certain areas of the interchange from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, allowing crews to remove the existing Highway 400 northbound bridge.
-
Collision involving 5 motorcycles & pickup truck sends 3 to trauma centre
Three people were airlifted to a trauma centre after a collision in the Township of Minden Hills involving five motorcycles and a pickup truck.
Northern Ontario
-
Massive search planned in New Sudbury for missing woman
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
-
-
Alberta murder suspect arrested in northern Ont.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
Kitchener
-
-
Two celestial shows will be visible across Canada this week
Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days. Keep an eye on the sky for the northern lights and parade of planets!
-
Man on Canada’s Most Wanted list for Kitchener, Ont. shooting, arrested
Habiton Solomon, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a fatal 2023 shooting in Kitchener, Ont., is now in police custody.
Windsor
-
Friends, family and alumni of St. Clair College celebrate Patti France at retirement ceremony
Patti France has completed her last official day as president of St. Clair College, wrapping up four decades of work at the post-secondary institution.
-
Final frame for Windsor's last five-pin bowling alley
After 78 years in Windsor, the doors at Playdium Lanes have closed for a final time.
-
Winnipeg
-
'Lots of love, darling': Hundreds of love letters dating back to 1920s up for sale
Hundreds of love letters from decades past are up for grabs, offering a peek into days when pen and ink were conveyors of connection when miles apart.
-
'It's time we start telling the stories': New exhibit showcases how queer community was targetted by Canadian government
A new exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights is highlighting how the queer community was targetted by the Canadian government, as Pride Month gets underway in June.
-
Regina
-
Iceland glacier covered in volcanic ash inspiration for Sask. artist
A Saskatchewan artist had a unique setting for his latest piece.
-
-
SaskPower says 2 locations near Estevan are frontrunners for potential nuclear power generation sites
SaskPower says two sites near Estevan have been deemed likely spots for nuclear power generation should the province follow through with plans to build a small modular reactor (SMR).
Saskatoon
-
-
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting nearly cost the city dearly.
-
A deep dive into petrichor, the smell that follows rain
It’s that familiar smell that comes after a light rain, petrichor. And it turns out, there’s a good reason we can detect it.
Vancouver
-
-
-
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.