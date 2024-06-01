Halifax’s Emera Oval opens for the summer

With the summer season just around the corner, Halifax’s Emera Oval is now open for the public.

The city is hosting Recreation Day to kick-off the Oval’s opening for the season on Saturday, with activities that include face painting, balloon animals, bouncy castles, different food stations, and even a parade.

Events begin at 12 p.m., and continue until 3 p.m.

While it may be best-known for skating in the winter, the Oval also opens in the summer offering a range of items for people to rent out and take for a spin around the surface.

People can rent items ranging from bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, and more free of charge while they enjoy the summer in the city. In order to rent, people just need to bring a valid ID.

