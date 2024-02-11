ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax's icy and snowy sidewalks pose major safety risk to those with disabilities

    A person shovels snow in Halifax on Monday, February 5, 2024. Many Nova Scotians were digging out after a historic snowfall dropped as much as 150 cm of snow in some parts of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese A person shovels snow in Halifax on Monday, February 5, 2024. Many Nova Scotians were digging out after a historic snowfall dropped as much as 150 cm of snow in some parts of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    Share

    Halifax residents living with physical and visual disabilities say sidewalks still caked in snow and ice a week after a major snowstorm hit the province means getting around the city is dangerous and in some cases impossible.

    Carolyn Naylor, who lives in downtown Halifax and describes herself as visually impaired, says the past week has been extremely frustrating and stressful for her and her guide dog Earl.

    Naylor's travels have involved trying to navigate around snowbanks that tower over her and block key orientation landmarks, as well as slippery, narrow sidewalks that leave her feeling unsafe.

    Disability advocate and wheelchair user Paul Vienneau says he didn't leave his Halifax home for three days after the storm hit, and when he did emerge, he found sidewalks had only been partially cleared.

    Vienneau says local sidewalks are hemmed in by snowbanks as much as a third of a metre high, leaving a narrow path that may not be wide enough for those who use wheelchairs or other mobility aids.

    He says snow left on the edges of sidewalks will likely melt and freeze before being covered by more snow forecast to hit the province this week, resulting in conditions he describes as potentially deadly.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Western officials criticize Trump's NATO comments

    Two European officials criticized Donald Trump on Sunday after comments the former U.S. president made about not protecting NATO allies who aren't paying enough from a potential Russian invasion.

    Canada approaching irrelevance in Africa, experts warn

    Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding ground to Russia and China.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News