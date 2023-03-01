Halifax's legendary Khyber building receives boost in funding to restore space

Anyone connected to Halifax’s arts scene over the past 30 years will recognize The Khyber -- a historic, yet badly aging building at 1588 Barrington Street in the downtown core.

The legendary property has an eclectic past. It was first home to the Church of England Institute in 1888.

Then, it was a hostel for naval officers during the Second World War. It was even a cafe during the 1990s where it got its nickname.

Emily Davidson, president of the Turret Arts Space Society, has been working to save the building since it was shut down due to structural issues in 2014.

“This building is a beloved treasure of Halifax's downtown scene,” said Davidson. "The community came together to make sure that this building wouldn't end up on the chopping block from the city and get sold to the highest bidder or redeveloped.”

The federal government announced $200,000 in funding through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) to help the society finalize design and business plans for the Turret Arts Space.

The funding is in addition to $225,000 provided by the Halifax Regional Municipality for hazardous materials abatement.

“This gets us a lot closer to the dream of a multipurpose arts hub."

The building’s new name is a nod to The Turret Club, one of Halifax’s first gay nightclubs.

“It was a disco during the 1970s and actually generated income for the Gay Alliance for Equality, which was the organization fighting for gay and lesbian liberation."

While the community arts space is still a long way from becoming a reality, Davidson says its potential offers endless opportunities to a whole new generation.

“It’s going to be that beacon in downtown Halifax where people can come together and connect and really thrive as a community."