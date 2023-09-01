Halifax's MacDonald Bridge closed Labour Day weekend for construction
A little extra time and patience will be required if you’re travelling between Halifax and Dartmouth this weekend.
The Macdonald Bridge will be closed for the duration of the Labour Day long weekend.
Steve Proctor, communications manager for Halifax Harbour Bridges, says closing the bridge for the holiday weekend was not the number one option.
“We had a lot of hesitation. It was a last resort kind of thing,” says Proctor.
Repaving that had been scheduled for earlier this summer, but was cancelled because of weather, is the reason for the closure.
“There are certain construction requirements in terms of temperature and dry enough to get the work done and we just haven’t been able to get it done,” says Proctor.
Halifax Harbour Bridges has an annual budget of $4 million. However, this weekend’s work will come out of their 10-year, $280 million project budget.
Getting the work done over the holiday weekend will cost more, according to Proctor.
“There is absolutely an added cost,” Proctor says.
“We had to pay a top-up to the workers who are on the bridge to get them away from their family and their loved ones.”
The bridge will be open to pedestrians and cyclists who are being asked to share the bike lane.
Local businesses hope the closure doesn’t keep people from visiting downtown Dartmouth.
“There is maintenance that needs to be done and hopefully it won’t affect the businesses and people will be comfortable to come across in other ways, whether they drive through the other bridge or if they’re able to come across on the ferry or transit,” says Kate d’Entremont, the marketing coordinator for Downtown Dartmouth.
“There’s also the hope that the people who are already in Dartmouth will then stay downtown and actually come to the businesses downtown and spend their money there and enjoy their weekend.”
Maintenance closures on the 68-year-old bridge are nothing new. Some motorists say they will deal with it like they always do.
“I’ve been used to it closing weekends and I know they’re making repairs that are very important,” says Dartmouth resident Billy Stewart.
One hundred and twenty thousand vehicles are expected to cross the MacKay Bridge this weekend.
This will be the last time the Macdonald Bridge will be fully closed for the construction season.
The MacDonald Bridge will close at 7 p.m. Friday and reopen 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. All toll lanes on the MacKay Bridge will be open this weekend to help with the flow of traffic between Halifax and Dartmouth.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New fences, gate controls among international border upgrades since 'Freedom Convoy'
The Canadian Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada following the 'Freedom Convoy' protests blockaded several crossings last year.
Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report
Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he's unsure he wants it
An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers is back on the sideline after the U.S. Supreme Court held that his practice was protected by the Constitution.
'Pure exploration': NASA scientists share excitement as they plan for asteroid samples drop
In less than a month, a capsule full of NASA's first asteroid samples will hit our atmosphere and sail down to a landing zone in the Utah desert before being carefully contained and transported for analysis. Here's how NASA plans to pull it off – and what it is hoping to learn.
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouth-watering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits.
The biggest difference between Hurricanes Ian and Idalia? Where – and what – they hit
The full scope of Hurricane Idalia's destruction is still coming into focus, but experts say one thing is clear: It could have been more like the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian had it hit anywhere else on the Florida coast.
Gasoline prices up from a year ago as drivers head into holiday weekend
Canadians planning to hit the road for the last long weekend of summer can expect to pay more for gasoline than they did last Labour Day.
CRA fires 120 employees after review of 'inappropriately claimed' CERB payments
The Canada Revenue Agency has fired 120 employees following an internal review of those who 'inappropriately claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto
-
Puppy stolen from Toronto home in daylight theft; 2 suspects seen fleeing
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a four-month-old bulldog puppy, along with several pieces of jewelry, from a home in Toronto on Thursday.
-
Suspect in deadly Toronto shooting still at large, police say
A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corso Italia last week has now been identified by police but investigators say they have not yet been able to locate him.
-
Man who allegedly assaulted woman pulled off public trail east of Toronto located by K-9 unit
Durham police’s K9 unit has located and arrested a man alleged to have pulled a woman into a wooded area of a walking trail east of Toronto and assaulted her this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary home sales hit record high in August while inventory drops
The latest report from the Calgary Real Estate Board says the city saw record-high sales in August, driven by the condo market.
-
4 youth charged with mischief after Empress Theatre incident in Fort Macleod
Four youth have been charged in relation to an incident at a Fort Macleod Pride event last week at the historic Empress Theatre, where the suspects are alleged to have thrown fisher and marten lure oil at the wall, releasing a foul odour.
-
New fences, gate controls among international border upgrades since 'Freedom Convoy'
The Canadian Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada following the 'Freedom Convoy' protests blockaded several crossings last year.
Montreal
-
Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report
Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.
-
Criminal investigator training the 'right step' for Quebec's Indigenous police forces: chief
Two graduating classes in the Criminal Investigators Training program at from the Quebec National Policing School (ENPQ) were a welcome sight to many in Indigenous police forces in the province.
-
Mother launches petition over new dress code at Montreal school
A Montreal mother has started a petition against a new ban on skorts at her daughter's school. The change to the dress code at LaurenHill Academy in the Saint Laurent borough was announced during the first week of classes.
Edmonton
-
Skateboarder in critical condition after central Edmonton hit-and-run
A woman on a skateboard was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in central Edmonton Thursday night.
-
Man shot while on Anthony Henday Drive
A man was reportedly shot while on Anthony Henday Drive in west Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Highway 16 in Strathcona County 'impassable' because of fatal crash: police
Early information from RCMP is that a crash on Highway 16 in Strathcona County early Friday morning is fatal.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's hot in-place road recycling pilot work found to be poor quality
City of Greater Sudbury staff say testing of a $1.8 million recycled asphalt paving project on the Kingsway this summer found the work doesn't meet the standards agreed to with the contractor.
-
Responding to a fire, West Nipissing police uncover cache of stolen goods
A vehicle fire in West Nipissing on Monday led police to a surprising discovery: a large array of items that had recently been reported stolen.
-
Sudbury doctor part of research into ways to treat breast cancer without radiation
Research published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine and co-authored by a Sudbury oncologist could help many breast cancer patients avoid radiation therapy.
London
-
Second suspect in custody after Richmond Row shooting: London police
A second suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Richmond Row last month has been arrested, London police said on Friday.
-
What’s open and closed in London this Labour Day Monday
The final long weekend of the summer is here and Londoners will be looking to make the most of it. As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating while others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in London on Labour Day.
-
Family of four, two cats and a dog displaced following a basement fire
The call came into London fire around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and when crews arrived the Admiral Drive home, it was engulfed in smoke.
Winnipeg
-
Trial begins for Manitoba correctional officer charged in inmate's death
The trial for a Manitoba correctional officer charged in the death of an Indigenous inmate has started.
-
North End Sewage Treatment Plant budget could be increasing by nearly $500M
The budget for upgrading the North End Sewage Treatment Plant could be increasing by nearly $500 million.
-
Green composting bins could come to Winnipeg homeowners
Homeowners could have a green cart added to the curb as well as an additional annual fee, in order to divert fruit, vegetables, and meat from the trash.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents lose upwards of $2,000 in Taylor Swift ticket scams, police say
In a media release, Ottawa police say investigators in the Fraud Unit have received an increase in reports of fake ticket sales for the sold-out Taylor Swift concerts in recent weeks.
-
Students at CHEO’s school left without a ride to school due to bus driver shortage
The bus driver shortage in Ottawa is leaving some students with complex medical and physical needs without a ride to school this fall.
-
CRA fires 120 employees after review of 'inappropriately claimed' CERB payments
The Canada Revenue Agency has fired 120 employees following an internal review of those who 'inappropriately claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. LGTBQ2S+ group mounts court challenge to stop school 'outing requirement'
A Saskatchewan LGTBQ2S+ organization has made good on its threat to launch legal action in the hopes of blocking the provincial government's new policy on pronoun changes in schools.
-
89-year-old man dies following Saskatoon crash
Saskatoon police say an 89-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon city council hikes parking fines, penalties for late tax payments to shave down budget gap
On Thursday, councillors briskly moved through budget lines, ultimately shaving another $3.15 million off of the original $52 million shortfall revealed in the spring.
Vancouver
-
Dog snatched by stranger while out with owner in Coquitlam, RCMP searching for suspect
Mounties are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly snatched a small dog while she was out with her owner in Coquitlam Wednesday evening.
-
Impaired dump truck driver 'driving erratically' near Massey Tunnel facing charges: BCHP
A B.C. dump truck driver is facing multiple charges after being caught "driving erratically" in and around the Massey Tunnel while under the influence last month.
-
Massive pink salmon run leading to 'rampant illegal fishing' in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, DFO says
Enforcement officers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada say they are seeing "rampant illegal fishing" in Indian Arm as anglers look to take advantage of a massive pink salmon run.
Regina
-
Sask. LGTBQ2S+ group mounts court challenge to stop school 'outing requirement'
A Saskatchewan LGTBQ2S+ organization has made good on its threat to launch legal action in the hopes of blocking the provincial government's new policy on pronoun changes in schools.
-
Here's why Sask. saw virtually no tornadoes this year
With just one confirmed tornado in Saskatchewan so far in 2023, it’s the lowest number in recent memory that Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Terri Lang can remember.
-
Treatment options for people with ALS expanded to Sask. drug plan
People in Saskatchewan living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may be eligible for two more treatment options under the province's drug plan.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect at large, victim injured after targeted shooting in Port Alberni
Police are searching for a suspect after a targeted shooting in Port Alberni sent one man to hospital Friday. Police say witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation is still in its early stages with assistance from forensic identification officers and canine units.
-
Military rocket launcher found in Victoria prompts response from bomb disposal unit
Military bomb disposal technicians were dispatched to Victoria this week after the organizers of a residential estate sale uncovered a Canadian Army rocket launcher inside the home.
-
'Bursting at the seams': Schools in Nanaimo, West Shore surpass capacity
Schools are buying up portables in a scramble to meet student demand in Nanaimo and the West Shore.