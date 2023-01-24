Halifax's MacKay Bridge reopens after two seriously injured in multi-vehicle collision

A collision on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Tuesday morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and closed the bridge, causing major delays for commuters.

Halifax Regional Police said emergency crews responded to the collision involving “multiple vehicles” just before 6 a.m. and that the bridge was closed.

Police were asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Police say two people involved in the collision have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The bridge reopened around 9:45 a.m.

The bridge closure caused traffic delays across the Halifax area and Halifax Transit said buses are running up to 52 minutes late.

The Halifax Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.