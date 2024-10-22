Halifax’s MacKay Bridge to close to vehicle traffic overnight Saturday

One of Halifax’s bridges will be closed for 10 hours this weekend.

The A. Murray MacKay Bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

“This closure is necessary to complete bearing replacement work that began earlier this summer, as well as to remove and replace asphalt on the expansion joint of the Princess Margaret Boulevard overpass,” reads a news release from Halifax Harbour Bridges.

The bridge commission says the timing of the closure was chosen in order to minimize traffic disruption and prioritize the safety of workers.

