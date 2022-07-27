Halifax's Public Gardens reopen to public after trees damaged with axe

Halifax’s Public Gardens have reopened to the public after someone broke into the gardens and damaged roughly 30 trees with an axe earlier this week.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the gardens Tuesday morning. They believe the damage happened sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say many of the damaged trees are between 50 and 200 years old.

The Public Gardens were closed Tuesday while police investigated the damage and gardeners worked to save as many trees as possible.

“We are deeply disheartened by this senseless act,” said the Public Gardens in a statement on social media.

“Thank you all for the outpouring of support in the wake of this tragedy. The Public Gardens will, as ever, bounce back.”

The Public Gardens officially opened in 1867 and are a popular site among both tourists and locals.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



