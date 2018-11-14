

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax-based member of the Navy is facing multiple sexual assault-related charges.

The military says Navy Sub-Lt. Aiden Louise Brownlee is accused of three counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.

The alleged incidents involve two victims and are said to have taken place onboard HMCS Charlottetown over the course of one month last year while the ship was at sea.

The investigation by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service started last Dec. 8 after a third party reported a member had been inappropriately touched while the ship was near Split, Croatia and again while ashore in Athens, Greece.

Brownlee is a regular forces crew member of HMCS Toronto. She's also facing three counts of behaving in a disgraceful manner, a charge under the National Defence Act.

In a statement, the Department of National Defence said the matter will proceed in accordance with the military justice system for possible court martial.

“All members of the Canadian Armed Forces should expect to serve in a respectful and professional environment safe from harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour,” Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, Commanding Officer of Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, said in a news release.