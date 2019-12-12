HALIFAX -- A Halifax school bus driver has been charged following a vehicle-pedestrian collision that happened in Halifax Thursday morning.

Police responded to the incident around 8 a.m. where a school bus and a pedestrian collided at the intersection of Larry Uteck Boulevard and Southgate Drive.

Police say the bus, which was not carrying any passengers at the time, was turning left onto Southgate Drive when it struck the pedestrian who was in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old Halifax woman, was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The 25-year-old man driving the bus was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, and for driving with an obstructed windshield.