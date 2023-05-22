Halifax school support staff march across Macdonald Bridge as strike nears third week
Hundreds of striking school support staff and supporters marched across the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax on Monday.
The goal is to draw attention to their contract dispute with the province.
“Negotiations and bargaining should be a two-way conversation. Sadly, when one party doesn’t want to talk, we are going to put ourselves in places where they can see us and force them to talk to us,” says Chris Melanson, President of CUPE Local 5047.
“Our members are not OK right now. They’re not OK with the lack of funding that is being put into their wages, the support, the hours -- and this is not a union issue, this is a government issue.”
Seven of the eight local unions across Nova Scotia accepted the latest contract offer from the province.
The union representing more than 1,800 education workers in Halifax did not.
They include assistive technology support workers, child and youth care practitioners, Mi’kmaq, Indigenous and African Nova Scotia student support workers, educational program assistants (EPAs), early childhood educators and library specialists. The sticking point is wages. An offer of a 6.5 per cent wage increase over four years is on the table.
“We just want to be in there doing our work and be valued for it,” says EPA Julie Shields. “It seems like they don’t care enough to come back to the table and discuss it and make it so we can get back to school before the end of the school year.”
The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says about 600 students can’t go to school during the strike because their needs are greater than what teachers alone can provide.
“We miss our kids and we just want to be back into work,” says fellow EPA Melanie Loughnane.
The striking staff received support from honking motorists driving by as well as others on the picket line from members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union and the Almagamated Transit Union.
“We are supporting union members as every union should be. We’re out here backing these guys up, they deserve the support,” says ATU president Paul O’Leary.
Melanson says no new talks are scheduled with the province. He says staff will be picketing at schools again Tuesday morning.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
Edmonton air quality improves as fewer wildfires burn in Alberta Monday morning
Edmonton's air quality started improving Monday morning and fewer fires burned in Alberta.
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Recycling programs could be restructured to pay for themselves, U.S. study finds
Recycling can do more for the environment than previously known, according to a new U.S. study which compared carbon mitigation strategies, such as a transition to electric vehicles and the use of clean energy, to more traditional environmental-protection approaches.
Meta fined record US$1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to U.S.
The European Union slapped Meta with a record US$1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.
An Iranian nuclear facility is so deep underground that U.S. airstrikes likely couldn't reach it
Near a peak of the Zagros Mountains in central Iran, workers are building a nuclear facility so deep in the earth that it is likely beyond the range of a last-ditch U.S. weapon designed to destroy such sites, according to experts and satellite imagery analyzed by The Associated Press.
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern Ukrainian city had fallen.
Toronto
-
Toronto agency sues bar for $84K, years after it closed during COVID-19 pandemic
A City of Toronto agency is suing the owners of a Toronto bar for $84,000 in back rent, years after the bar was forced to shut down during the pandemic.
-
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
-
Toronto police searching for suspect who allegedly threw hot coffee at Tim Horton's employee
Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly threw hot coffee at a Tim Horton’s server through the drive through window.
Calgary
-
Slipping and sliding out of ski season as Slush Cup takes over Sunshine Village
May long weekend not only signals the start of the gardening and camping season -- it's also the end of the ski season.
-
Scheduled showdown between Stamps, Elks to go forward despite smoke
With a concerning amount of smoke still hanging in the air Monday, some football fans questioned whether a pre-season contest between the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks would still be a go.
-
Calgary police locate, capture suspect in downtown bus shooting
Police said Sunday afternoon that Theoran Yellowoldwoman was taken into custody without incident.
Montreal
-
'Absolutely absurd': Highway 20 closure leads to missed flights, hours stuck in traffic for Montreal commuters
The shutdown of a section of the highway led to major traffic heading west this holiday weekend, with some even missing their flights at the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
-
Quebec Indigenous group says CAQ MNA who dismissed alleged police abuse must resign
The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is calling for a member of Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Quebec party to resign after he suggested numerous Indigenous women lied about being sexually assaulted by police officers.
-
Quebec announces 5 private long-term care homes to get public funding
Quebec announced Monday that five more private seniors' homes will be funded by the provincial government, which aims to nationalize all long-term care homes (CHSLDs) by 2025.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton air quality improves as fewer wildfires burn in Alberta Monday morning
Edmonton's air quality started improving Monday morning and fewer fires burned in Alberta.
-
RCMP helps save strays from evacuated community in northern Alberta
Chateh RCMP Const. Kelly Barrie has always wanted to work with dogs, so she was happy to help when some pups needed rescuing from a northern Alberta wildfire.
-
Charges likely against male who had to be rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area: police
Mounties are seeking charges against a male who became stranded in an evacuation zone near Fox Creek on Friday and had to be rescued by helicopter.
Northern Ontario
-
Busy summer construction season set for Sudbury
A number of construction projects are moving ahead this summer in Greater Sudbury.
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
-
More Canadians relying on charities for basic needs
A staggering number of Canadians are expecting to need charitable services over the coming months to meet basic needs.
London
-
Child cancer survivor has 'best day ever' at Blue Jays game thanks to London, Ont. realtor
With a tight grip on his souvenir baseball, you can’t wipe the smile off the face of 10-year old Joel Moscato.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate triple fatal collision in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi-tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.
-
Canadian Coast Guard Inshore rescue stations open in Ontario
Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations have opened across the province to offer additional search and rescue services during the busy summer season.
Winnipeg
-
-
'What we see here is a victory': Manito Ahbee Festival fulfils organizers' dreams
Some of the best Indigenous dancers and singers from across North America were in Winnipeg this weekend, participating in the 18th annual Manito Ahbee Festival.
-
Manitoba Public Insurance announces new leader amid review
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Public Insurance has replaced its president and CEO with an interim leader amid a review the province ordered last month of the Crown-owned insurer.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
-
OPP identify victim of Renfrew, Ont. homicide
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a homicide in Renfrew as a 41-year-old man. A suspect in his death remains at large. Police believe the shooting was targeted.
-
After turning heads in first two weeks of Giro, Canada's Gee looks to finish strong
Derek Gee, a 25-year-old from Ottawa and the lone Canadian rider in the Giro d'Italia, has been a revelation in his first Grand Tour with three second-place finishes and a fourth in the first two weeks for the Israel-Premier Tech team.
Saskatoon
-
Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship draws Indigenous talent from across Canada
Forty hockey teams from every corner of the country are in Saskatoon. Once again competing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
-
Missing man in northern Sask. found safe, RCMP say
A man in northern Saskatchewan recently reported missing has been found safe, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
Vancouver
-
12-year-old who had been missing for a week found safe in Vancouver: Surrey RCMP
A 12-year-old girl missing from Surrey has been found safe, according to police.
-
BC Ferries website, app unavailable due to outage
BC Ferries' website and app and are unavailable on the Monday of the May long weekend due to an IT outage, however phone service at the call centre has been restored.
-
West Vancouver drowning victim remembered as 'beautiful soul'
A West Vancouver man who drowned trying to save his dog was a dedicated community volunteer, a beloved son and brother, a newlywed, and someone who "saw the very best in humanity," according to the city's mayor.
Regina
-
2023 Cathedral Village Arts Festival kicks off in Regina
The 32nd annual Cathedral Villages Arts Festival opened with a splash Monday morning with its kick-off parade, officially starting a week of community activities and live performances.
-
'No investigation and no justice': Family and friends of Haven Dubois demand answers 8 years following death
Eight years after the death of Regina teen Haven Dubious, his mother along with family, friends and advocates are still demanding answers.
-
Multiple house fires under investigation in Regina
Fire crews in Regina were busy in the latter half of the long weekend as firefighters responded to multiple blazes in the Queen City.
Vancouver Island
-
Volunteer with disability strives to empower others to live positively
A B.C. man who lost use of left hand due to a childhood brain tumour helps others with disabilities and inspires his community to have a positive outlook on life.
-
Fire engulfs Comox gas station after car hits fuel pump
Several people were forced flee their homes after a Comox gas station burst into flames Saturday evening.
-
Nanaimo family stranded in Rome after flight cancelled due to near pilot strike at WestJet
A smooth weekend hasn’t been the case for some Island travellers. Many have come to expect busy ferry terminals and roadways, but one Nanaimo family has been caught up in a near strike at WestJet.