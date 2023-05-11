Halifax school support staff strike enters second day

Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.

Schools remain open Thursday but support staff aren’t there. Some students who use their services have been told to say home.

The strike comes after CUPE Local 5047 didn’t agree to a deal reached with other Locals around the province last week, which included a 6.5 per cent wage hike over four years.

The union says pay is a major sticking point and some workers are having a hard time making ends meet.

The more than 1,800 striking workers include child and youth care practitioners, early childhood educators, school library specialists and more.

Angela Thornhill, whose son Jack is attending class without the help of an educational assistant he normally has, says sending him to school doesn’t sit right with her.

“He would be sequestered with whatever students are there in one classroom and not able to move about his day. So he can’t go to art or he can’t go to English,” she said in a recent interview with CTV Atlantic.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says about 600 students can’t go to school during the strike because their needs are greater than what teachers alone can provide.

Nova Scotia’s finance minister criticized the union for going on strike, and the approach it took during negotiations.

Alan MacMaster says employers delivered on CUPE’s request for wage parity and the tentative agreement would have made it so someone doing the same job in Yarmouth, Sydney or Halifax would have been paid the same.

While seven other regions ratified the agreement, MacMaster says CUPE Halifax rejected it and asked for changes to the agreement — undoing wage parity among union members across the province.

With files from CTV’s Jonathan MacInnis.

