Halifax sees highest year-over-year rent increase for a Canadian city, says CMHC
Canada's national housing agency says Halifax has had the highest year-over-year spike in the country for the average cost of rent.
The annual report of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says the average rent for a two-bedroom residence in Halifax jumped 9.3 per cent between 2021 and 2022, hitting $1,449 per month.
That rise is well above the national average increase of 5.6 per cent, which brought the average rent for a two-bedroom unit in Canada to $1,258 monthly.
Vacancy rates in Halifax are at one per cent, below the Canadian average of 1.9 per cent -- the lowest national vacancy rate since 2001.
Kelvin Dnoro, a market analyst with the housing agency, says his biggest takeaway from the annual report is that more rental housing is needed.
He says he's particularly concerned about low-income renters, who must compete for the limited housing options as just three per cent of total rental units in Halifax are considered affordable to the lowest 20 per cent income earners.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
