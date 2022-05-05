Halifax service provider weighs in on city's homelessness solutions

As a solution for Halifax's homelessness, a motion to allow tenting in some parks throughout the city has been approved this week.

In addition, modular units have been built in Halifax and Dartmouth as a temporary home to those in need.

One street navigator in the Halifax's north end and downtown Dartmouth says in order to put things together, people need to have a roof over their head.

"When you can walk and put a key in the door and walk into your own castle, your own kingdom, and then start working on other things that you'd like to address, you know, that's going on within your life," said Shawn Parker.

The units in Dartmouth currently are home to many Halifax residents. As for Halifax, construction has been completed.

"It's just in the process of hiring the staff to get that up and operating, so it's a start, you know," said Parker.

Parker says he thinks the city allowing tents to be in some parks is a good step, and helps outreach workers know where people are.

"As a service provider, it's a lot easier for us to know that we can go to one particular area and do a wellness check just to see how folks are doing and what way we can support them," he said.

While the city plans solutions to help its homeless crisis, Parker adds low-income housing needs to be looked at, rather than only affordable housing.

"More units, more housing units. You know, we're not the only city. This is a national crisis. So more low income housing to be built, so we can relieve some of the pressure for folks and give them a roof over their head," he said.