Halifax service provider weighs in on city's homelessness solutions
As a solution for Halifax's homelessness, a motion to allow tenting in some parks throughout the city has been approved this week.
In addition, modular units have been built in Halifax and Dartmouth as a temporary home to those in need.
One street navigator in the Halifax's north end and downtown Dartmouth says in order to put things together, people need to have a roof over their head.
"When you can walk and put a key in the door and walk into your own castle, your own kingdom, and then start working on other things that you'd like to address, you know, that's going on within your life," said Shawn Parker.
The units in Dartmouth currently are home to many Halifax residents. As for Halifax, construction has been completed.
"It's just in the process of hiring the staff to get that up and operating, so it's a start, you know," said Parker.
Parker says he thinks the city allowing tents to be in some parks is a good step, and helps outreach workers know where people are.
"As a service provider, it's a lot easier for us to know that we can go to one particular area and do a wellness check just to see how folks are doing and what way we can support them," he said.
While the city plans solutions to help its homeless crisis, Parker adds low-income housing needs to be looked at, rather than only affordable housing.
"More units, more housing units. You know, we're not the only city. This is a national crisis. So more low income housing to be built, so we can relieve some of the pressure for folks and give them a roof over their head," he said.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is confronting a massive immigration backlog. This is what it looks like for those facing delays
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead
Relatives of the missing in Cuba's capital desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana's most luxurious hotels that killed at least 26 people.
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Saturday and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations. Ukraine announced that all women, children and older adults had been evacuated from the mill, a key Russian war objective.
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public -- a sharp, hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
What we know about the officer who ran off with an Alabama inmate
As the hunt for former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White enters its seventh day, questions about White continue to arise. Here is what we know about her.
Retired general Jonathan Vance loses military honour at his own request
Retired gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's former chief of the defence staff, has terminated his appointment to a major Canadian military honour.
Kenney reminds Conservative leadership hopefuls 'you’ve got to unite the party' after 'feisty' first debate
In reflecting on the jabs traded at the first unofficial Conservative leadership debate, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says it's important for all candidates to remember their job of unifying the party.
Toronto
-
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
-
Ontario reports 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19, 24 more deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
-
GTA gas prices to hit $2.10 per litre by end of May, analyst says
Prices at the pumps are estimated to hit a whopping $2.10 per litre in the Greater Toronto Area by the end of the month, according to one analyst.
Calgary
-
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Hwy. 22
Cochrane RCMP say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on Highway 22 on Saturday afternoon.
-
'That extra 10%': Calgary says everyone needs to push harder in Game 3
The Calgary Flames didn't have any trouble scoring goals in the regular season. The Flames scored 293 goals – seventh best in the National Hockey League.
-
Flames fans fired up for Game 3 playoff tilt in Dallas
Fans of the Calgary Flames are repping their favourite jerseys, heading down to the Red Mile and cheering louder than ever in hopes of rallying their team to a Game 3 playoff victory against the Dallas Stars.
Montreal
-
Around 100 firefighters called to four-alarm blaze in the Plateau
About 15 people were evacuated from homes and commercial buildings after a fire broke out in the Plateau -- some of whom were partway through getting new tattoos.
-
'Relief' for Old Port businesses as Montreal welcomes first cruise ship in two years
The Port of Montreal welcomed its first cruise ship since the fall of 2019, after the COVID-189 pandemic grounded the cruise and travel industry.
-
Luxury vehicles of former federal cabinet minister torched in Montreal suburb
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a fire at a former federal cabinet minister's residence destroyed two vehicles.
Edmonton
-
'I really love my mom': Event helps children get gifts for their single mothers
Hundreds of kids got the chance to pick out a Mother's Day gift and custom flower bouquet free of charge at a special pop-up store.
-
'They're amazing people in our community': RISE Awards celebrate immigrants in Edmonton
The 17th anniversary of the Recognizing Immigrant Success in Edmonton (RISE) Awards was held Friday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in death of Edmonton woman
RCMP charged Cordell Kennedy, 25, with first-degree murder in the death of Vanessa Silva, 29, in 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Workplace Accident
Greater Sudbury Police investigate workplace fatality
-
Walks highlights the need for workplace safety
Over one hundred people in Sudbury took part in "Steps For Life" a national walk to raise awareness and about workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses.
-
The 5th Annual Strong Minds Run For Change in Sault Ste. Marie
The 5th Annual Strong Minds Run For Change in Sault Ste. Marie is being hailed as a success by organizers.
London
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
-
A Mother’s Day message for a group of mothers who are facing extreme hardships
A Mother’s Day message for a group of mothers who are facing extreme hardships
-
‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’: Teenage Air Cadets get rare flight aboard RCAF Hercules
More than 1,000 teenage Air Cadets within a two-hour driving radius of London, Ont. were given a rare opportunity Saturday to ride about one the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) most important aircraft.
Winnipeg
-
60 mm of rain could be coming to Manitoba over the next week
A series of precipitation systems could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres (mm) of rain to Manitoba over the next five to seven days, with the chance of some areas getting even more than that.
-
Road construction season kicking it into high gear in Winnipeg
Road construction season is about to kick into high gear in Winnipeg as work starts Sunday to upgrade two major routes, and this has businesses along the way bracing for a hit.
-
Environment Canada warns of potential thunderstorms, tornado in Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning Manitoba residents of the risks of severe thunderstorms that could result in a tornados in some parts of the province.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police break up drug distribution network in the capital
Seven people are facing charges after officers searched six homes in Ottawa on Friday morning following the investigation dubbed “Project Road Runner.”
-
Queen's University apologizes for sending out admittance letters by mistake
Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. is apologizing for mistakenly sending admission emails to applicants who had not yet been accepted.
-
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says Ottawa Senators aren't currently for sale
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the Ottawa Senators are not currently for sale following the death of owner Eugene Melnyk.
Saskatoon
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
-
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
-
Canada is confronting a massive immigration backlog. This is what it looks like for those facing delays
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
Vancouver
-
Few on Metro Vancouver transit masking up post-mandate: crowd-sourced data
TransLink riders are reporting that mask-wearing is now the norm on about two in 10 trips, a rate far lower than cities in which mandates remain in effect.
-
B.C. court rejects top doctor's effort to dismiss COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuit
The B.C. Supreme Court has rejected the provincial government's attempt to dismiss one of the lawsuits challenging COVID-19 vaccination requirements for health-care workers.
-
Arrest made after caught-on-camera transit assault of teen on Surrey bus
After transit police released video this week of an assault on a teenage girl on a bus in Surrey, an arrest has been made.
Regina
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
-
Teens charged with second degree murder: Punnichy RCMP
RCMP have charged two teens in relation to the murder of 37-year-old Glenn Worme of George Gordon First Nation.
-
'We won this for the city of Estevan:' Bruins end 22 year championship drought
The Estevan Bruins are the 2022 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) champions after a 2-0 win over the Flin Flon Bombers in game 7.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges announced in 2018 killing of 6-year-old Port Alberni boy
Police have announced first-degree murder charges in the case of a six-year-old boy killed in Port Alberni in 2018.
-
Victoria police seek witnesses to break-in thwarted by worker
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a thwarted break-and-enter attempt in the city Thursday morning.
-
'It's been incredibly frustrating': Would-be travellers face long line to renew passports in Victoria
Destiny Lewis was waiting, hoping, praying her passport would be finally ready as she stood in the line-up out the passport office in Victoria Friday, just days before her scheduled Hawaii getaway.