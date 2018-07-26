

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Halifax city hall has unveiled the group that will study how to commemorate the city's controversial founder -- a committee co-chaired by a Mi'kmaq chief and an historian.

The 10-member group announced Thursday includes five Indigenous representatives.

Halifax council voted last fall to establish the committee, which will provide advice on what to do with commemorations of British military officer Edward Cornwallis, as well as make recommendations for honouring Indigenous history.

In 1749, Cornwallis was governor of Nova Scotia when he issued a reward for Mi'kmaq scalps, prompting calls -- centuries later -- for his name to be removed from schools, rivers, streets, parks and monuments.

A statue of Edward Cornwallis was removed from a downtown park last winter, at least temporarily.

The committee will be co-chaired by We'koqma'q Chief Roderick Googoo, and Monica MacDonald, manager of research at the Canadian Museum of Immigration.

Other Mi'kmaw members include: author and advocate Daniel Paul; linguist and consultant Bernie Francis; Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre executive director Pam Glode-Desrochers; and writer and activist Jaime Battiste.

Also on the committee are: former Halifax city councillor Sheila Fougere; history professor John Reid; former Parks Canada historian John Johnston; and Anglican priest Paul Friesen.

"The Mi'kmaq have been here since time immemorial and it is important that our history is also recognized and told," Googoo said in a statement released by the regional municipality. "This process will start the dialogue on how we tell our stories, together."

MacDonald called it "a groundbreaking committee and collaboration" that will lead the way for other Canadian jurisdictions.

On Oct. 2, 1749, Cornwallis and his military council approved an infamous proclamation to "take or destroy the savages." The decree promised a reward of "ten Guineas for every Indian Micmac taken, or killed, to be paid upon producing such savage taken or his scalp."

Deputy Mayor Waye Mason said it took some time to get the committee up and running, but he's optimistic about what's to come.

"The work they have ahead of them will be difficult, but I have no doubt they are up for the challenge," Mason said in a statement.