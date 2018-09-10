

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- One of two British sailors accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Halifax-area military base is still in hospital, delaying their trial yet again.

Darren Smalley and Simon Radford are charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people at CFB Shearwater in April 2015.

The trial was scheduled to continue in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Friday, but Radford's lawyer, David Bright, informed Justice Patrick Duncan that his client was in hospital.

Bright told the court today that his client had undergone surgery on Saturday, and the doctors had said the earliest he could be discharged from hospital would be late Monday afternoon.

Duncan adjourned the trial until Wednesday morning.

The start of the trial had been delayed last Tuesday because Radford was in hospital.

Bright told the court his client was injured in the United Kingdom and suffered a torn artery.

The accused -- members of the Royal Navy -- were participating in a naval hockey tournament in Halifax at the time of the alleged sexual assault.