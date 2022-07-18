Halifax shortlists 15 names to replace Cornwallis Street, seeks public input

The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to vote on their top three preferred street names as it moves to rename Cornwallis Street.

Fifteen names have been shortlisted — including five commemorative and 10 non-commemorative names.

Voting is now open and residents have until Sept. 6 to select their top picks through the city’s website.

HRM says renaming the street is one recommendation of a task force looking into the history of Edward Cornwallis and his legacy in the city and is also a step towards reconciliation.

Cornwallis founded Halifax in 1749. That same year, he gave a proclamation which saw his government pay a bounty to anyone who killed a Mi’kmaq person in a bid to drive them off the province’s mainland.

A large statue of Cornwallis, erected as the centrepiece of a city park in the 1920s, was hastily removed by city crews in January 2018 amid fears protesters might pull it down.

In June, the town of Bridgewater, N.S., changed the name of its Cornwallis Street to Crescent Street -- a move the mayor said was not meant to rewrite history, but to avoid glorifying or honouring “bad people.”

In the fall of 2021, Halifax conducted a survey to collect new name suggestions for Cornwallis Street. HRM says it received over 3,300 new street name suggestions, which were put before an advisory group.

Once the current survey period is over, the advisory group will review the results. A final recommendation report will be made to Halifax Regional Council on the proposed new street name — including one recommended name, as well as three alternative names — for the council’s consideration and decision.

The 15 names for consideration are: