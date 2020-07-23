HALIFAX -- The city of Halifax is asking residents to give their two cents on noise related to construction.

It's an issue in many growing neighbourhoods where new construction takes an audible toll.

You can see it happening, all around the Halifax Regional Municipality. You can hear it too.

"One of the byproducts of a city that has gone through a lot of construction, which is a good thing, is noise," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

That can be a bad thing, so the city of Halifax is asking people who live in residential neighbourhoods to weigh-in on construction-related noise and, in particular, the hours of the day it's allowed.

"We want to find out how people are affected by it and what they'd like us consider as we look at the regulations that should be in place," Savage said.

In the HRM, construction-related noise is allowed on weekdays from 7 am to 9:30 p.m.

On Saturdays, the hours run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sundays and holidays, construction noise is allowed from 9 a.m., to 7 p.m.

"Most companies will mobilize their crews and equipment at 6:30 in the morning," said Duncan Williams, the president of the Construction Association of Nova Scotia. "They start at seven in accordance with the bylaw and then, those vehicles, heavy equipment are not in traffic with everybody else, so that works."

The Construction Association of Nova Scotia says it's been difficult to understand the scope of the issue, because it's been told there's no information on how many noise complaints have been made, or where.

Williams says changing the hours of work would only have a trickle-down effect.

"It will have an impact on the schedule for the projects, it will also have an impact on labour costs, and willingness for people to work," Williams said. "For example, if I took 20 per cent of your wage tomorrow are you interested in showing up the next day? And that's essentially what we could be doing."

Savage says the city isn't trying to halt construction.

"But I think it's reasonable for a city on behalf of its citizens to say if there's going to be construction we have to make sure we mitigate those impacts, that include for business or residents," he said.

All while keeping heavy equipment and the economic boost it brings - moving.

Williams says the issue comes up from time to time.

The survey is located on the HRM's shape your city website.

It closes at the end of August.