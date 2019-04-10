

Nearly six months into Halifax's controversial and sweeping smoking bylaw, there are questions about its cost and effectiveness.

Hundreds of smoking receptacles remain locked away in storage, and the city is now preparing to spend tens of thousands of dollars to tidy up and maintain the ones that have been installed.

For a worker with a power drill, installing a public smoking receptacle in Halifax isn't a big job -- less than five-minutes, in fact.

When he's done, smokers in the immediate-area will have another place they can legally light-up under bylaw N-300, which underwent significant amendments last Oct 15.

Changes introduced then effectively banned smoking anywhere in public in HRM -- except for designated areas.

Six months later, nearly 100 designated-spots have been set up, with the majority clustered in the downtown cores on both sides of the harbour.

About 500 others remain in storage.

It's all led to some unusual situations: smokers in Timberlea might be relieved to know they've got a designated smoking area in their community -- but only one - and you have to go to the Park and Ride to find it.

The situation has been troublesome for smokers like Sherri Barrett, who's trying to obey the law where she can.

“I look for one, but there's not too many in Dartmouth,” Barrett said. “Where I live on Windmill Road, there's not many around the bus terminals.”

Just this week, the city issued a public tender, seeking a contractor to service and empty the receptacles.

About $60,000 has been set aside in the upcoming budget.

“Up until now, we've been mostly doing the cleanup and maintenance ourselves,” said city spokesman Brendan Elliott. “But we're finding it's a large workload for us to also have to be maintaining that along with the other duties they had before the smoking bylaw came into effect.”

Then, there's enforcement. Only three tickets have been issued by police so far and none by bylaw officers. However the city did say last fall that education – not enforcement – would be the emphasis in the early stages of the bylaw.

At least one councillor says the whole initiative has been an exercise in wasting money.

“I think we budgeted $3 million for enforcement,” Halifax Regional Coun. Matt Whitman said. “I haven't seen it. We'll never re-coup the cost of setting this up. I don't know any municipality anywhere that's followed our lead on how we're regulating smoking.”

So, as the bylaw approaches the six-month mark, questions linger like smoke in the air about its effectiveness, cost -- and even necessity.

It’s a smouldering debate that certainly won't be settled in the time it takes to install a receptacle.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.