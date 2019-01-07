

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Police announced a fresh charge of sexual assault against a Halifax taxi driver Monday, even as the highly anticipated retrial of another cabbie accused of sexual assault began in the city.

Halifax Regional Police said a 36-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a female passenger in his cab early Sunday.

Const. John MacLeod said at about 5:45 a.m. police responded to a report of a sexual assault that had occurred a short time earlier outside a residence on the Halifax peninsula.

Following an investigation, he said officers arrested the driver without incident that afternoon. The man, who has not been named, was charged with sexual assault and released pending an appearance at Halifax provincial court.

Citing the complainant's privacy, MacLeod did not provide details as to the nature of the sexual assault.

"Sexual assault is always extremely serious in terms of the way it needs to be treated and the way we proceed," he said.

The Halifax Regional Municipality, which regulates the city's taxi industry, said the taxi driver's licence has been suspended as of Monday.

The charge comes as the high-profile retrial of Bassam Al-Rawi got underway in Halifax -- one of several cases involving sexual assault accusations against Halifax taxi drivers in recent years.

Al-Rawi faces a charge stemming from an incident in May 2015, after an acquittal was overturned last January by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

The case made national headlines after Judge Gregory Lenehan said his decision that "clearly, a drunk can consent," sparking debate over intoxication and the capacity to consent to sex.

During the first trial, court heard a police officer spotted a woman in the back seat of Al-Rawi's cab naked from the waist down with her legs propped up on the two front seats. She was unconscious, and Al-Rawi's his pants were undone and his zipper was down.

Meanwhile, last spring, Halifax taxi driver Seyed Mirsaeid-Ghazi -- accused of groping a female passenger -- was found not guilty of sexual assault.

In another case, the Crown dropped a sexual assault charge against cabbie Farset Mohammad last May, saying there was no realistic prospect of conviction.