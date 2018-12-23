

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Halifax Regional Police say a taxi driver has been charged following an alleged hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a news release Sunday night, police say the 33-year-old man from Dartmouth has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He's due to appear in court in Halifax on Wednesday.

Police responded to the collision at the intersection of Robie and Cogswell streets early Sunday, where they say a man was crossing Cogswell when he was hit by a taxi travelling east on Quinpool Road.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police said Sunday night there was "no further update regarding the pedestrian."

The investigation is ongoing.