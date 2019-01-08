

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Halifax is again grappling with multiple sex-assault allegations against taxi drivers in the city, with a second cabbie charged in as many days amid the ongoing trial of a third.

Police say 74-year-old Seyed Abolghasem Sadat Lavasani Bozor has been charged with sexual assault in an alleged incident last year.

They say at about 4:25 a.m. on Sept. 17, they responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred about two hours earlier in Halifax.

Police say the taxi driver drove two female passengers to a residence and sexually assaulted one of the passengers, a woman in her 20s, while she was in the vehicle.

It's at least the fifth case of a Halifax taxi driver charged with sexually assaulting a female passenger since 2015.

The latest charge comes a day after police said a 36-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a female passenger in his cab early Sunday.

Const. John MacLeod said police responded to a call for help from outside a residence on the Halifax peninsula around 5:45 a.m. and officers arrested the driver without incident that afternoon.

The accused, who has not been named, was charged with sexual assault and released pending an appearance at Halifax provincial court.

Bozor, meanwhile, was scheduled to appear in provincial court today.

Police say investigators with the Sexual Assault Investigation Team arrested Bozor on Nov. 27 without incident.

They say to protect the identity of the victim, police are not releasing the address where the sexual assault occurred.

Also this week, former cabbie Bassam Al-Rawi is facing a retrial for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger in his vehicle in 2015.

Meanwhile, last spring, Halifax taxi driver Seyed Mirsaeid-Ghazi -- accused of groping a female passenger -- was found not guilty of sexual assault.

In another case, the Crown dropped a sexual assault charge against cabbie Farset Mohammad last May, saying there was no realistic prospect of conviction.