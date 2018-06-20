

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX - An 18-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after losing control of his bike Tuesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to Inspector Court in Halifax at approximately 5:30 p.m. after someone found the man on their lawn.

Halifax police say the incident is still under investigation, but they believe the rider failed to navigate a turn, lost control of his bike and hit a curb before striking a vehicle parked in a driveway.

He was taken to hospital with injuries police say may be life-threatening.

Police are asking witnesses with any information to come forward.