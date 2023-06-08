Halifax to announce Thursday when more residents can return home after wildfires
The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) says it will announce Thursday when more residents can return to their homes in communities impacted by the Tantallon wildfires.
It’s expected most residents in the Upper Tantallon area will be permitted to return before Friday afternoon.
The HRM said in a statement Wednesday night a review of municipal and utility infrastructure must be done before then.
Traffic control through fire-damaged areas will also be needed, the municipality said.
The HRM also said residents in the areas of significant impact should be able to return home within 10 days after temporary surface fencing is installed around destroyed homes.
The wildfire was first reported May 28 and more than 16,000 people were displaced at the height of evacuations.
