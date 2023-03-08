Halifax to host next year's JUNO Awards

The JUNO Awards are returning to Atlantic Canada next year.

Halifax will host the annual celebration of Canadian music in March 2024 -- marking the second time the awards have been held in the city.

Events will be held over four days in March, ending with the 53rd Annual JUNO Awards at the Scotiabank Centre on March 24.

Halifax previously hosted the awards in 2006, with Pamela Anderson as host and musical performances by Michael Buble, Nickelback, Coldplay and The Black Eyed Peas.

The most recent Atlantic Canadian city to host the awards was St. John’s in 2010.

"Canada's east coast has long been the home of many incredible musicians," said Allan Reid, JUNO awards president and CEO, in a news release Wednesday.

"Halifax is a music lover's paradise, with fans able to find live performances seven days a week across the city's famed pubs and renowned music venues. We can't wait to put the JUNO spotlight back on the city's diverse music scene and celebrate the nation's best in show, in true Maritime fashion."

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Halifax Mayor Mike Savage also say they are looking forward to the event.

"Music and the arts are an integral part of our history as Nova Scotians – we love live music, and we know how to celebrate,” said Houston. “JUNO week is a wonderful opportunity for Nova Scotia's many talented musicians and the entire industry to participate in this national celebration.”

"Music-loving Halifax is thrilled to be host city for the 2024 JUNO Awards," said Savage. "We are committed to ensure everyone from the musicians to industry professionals and fans leaves Halifax with a song in their heart."

Ticket information and updates will be posted on the JUNO Awards’ website.

This year’s awards ceremony takes place Monday night in Edmonton.

For full coverage of Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated page.