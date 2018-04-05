

The Memorial Cup hockey championship is returning to Halifax.

The Halifax Mooseheads have won their bid to host the tournament, beating out the Moncton Wildcats.

The Canadian Hockey League made the announcement Thursday, saying the Mooseheads will play host to the 101st edition of the league’s prestigious national championship.

“I am extremely pleased that the Halifax Mooseheads will be hosting the 2019 Memorial Cup,” said Mooseheads majority owner Bobby Smith.

“I would like to express my thanks to Premier McNeil and Mayor Savage for their support of our successful hosting proposal. Our team and our fans look forward to showcasing one of Canada’s great sporting events in beautiful Halifax, N.S”

The four-team tournament features the winner of the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the host team in a traditional round robin format.

The event will take place May 17-26 at the Scotiabank Centre. The last time Halifax hosted the event was in 2000.

The Mooseheads won its first Memorial Cup in 2013 in Saskatoon.

