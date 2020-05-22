HALIFAX -- Haligonians will have to pay for parking again beginning June 1.

The Halifax Regional Municipality announced Friday that paid parking, hourly parking, and parking enforcement will be resuming effective June 1.

On March 19, the municipality suspended the enforcement of paid and hourly parking in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of June 1, all parking meters will be on and enforced as usual. Accessible parking, tow-away zones and transit lanes will continue to be fully enforced.

All time-restricted parking and loading zone will be timed and enforced effective June 1. The city says new temporary 15-minute parking zones have been installed to facilitate the short-term pick up needs of restaurants and other businesses.

All parking permits expiring in March through to June, including monthly and residential parking permits, will remain valid until customer service centres reopen.